Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, February 7th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Billionaire casino developer Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts late Tuesday, after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Wynn has been under pressure to quit since Jan. 26 when The Wall Street Journal published a story about him demanding sexual favors and assaulting female hotel employees. Wynn’s board of directors appointed Matt Maddox as its new CEO.

2. Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide and kidnapping early this morning in the west valley. Police say a woman’s ex-boyfriend broke into a home, shot her current boyfriend and then kidnapped her. She was found safe, and the shooter was taken into custody after a chase that ended near Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue.

3. The 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay that’s strongly associated with the Oct. 1 shooting is going to be renumbered. MGM Resorts International announced on Tuesday that floors 31 through 34 will be renumbered to floors 56 through 59. Stephen Paddock’s suite was located on the 32nd floor, and the wing where his room is located is still closed. The floor numbers will be changed by the end of the week.

