Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, January 10th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Rain hit the valley hard yesterday, bringing more than half as much rain as Las Vegas saw all last year and the wettest January day on record. The valley had about 2.4 inches of rainfall for all of 2017, but yesterday, the valley saw 1.3 inches of rain. Dry conditions are expected to return today.

2. Six children accused a former third-grade teacher of inappropriate touching during the 2016-2017 school year. Police records state that six different girls, five of whom were his students at Ira J. Earl Elementary School, said that Luis Andres Busso touched their backs, necks, buttocks and under their shirts. Busso is charged with multiple counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14.

3. Las Vegas police are looking for a man who robbed a casino cage at the New York-New York early this morning. Police say a man armed with a handgun demanded money from a cashier in the casino cage. The cashier gave the man an undisclosed amount of money before he fled on foot. As of 3:45 a.m., the man is still at large.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.