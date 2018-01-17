Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, January 17th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Metropolitan Police lawyers said Tuesday that criminal charges may still come related to the Oct. 1 shooting. Lawyers argued that search warrant records should remain sealed as they may be used to support charges related to the investigation. They did not say who may face charges or what the charges may be, but the claim has put attention on Marilou Danley, who has cooperated with authorities and contends she had no prior knowledge of the gunman’s plans.

2. Las Vegas police are still searching for a man who stole a limousine early Wednesday. Police say the limo was stolen at about 4:30 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno Avenue and the man ditched the limo on Teddy Drive behind Palace Station. As of 6:30 a.m., the man is still on the loose.

3. Lucky Dragon is facing foreclosure. Records show that $48.9 million is still owed on a loan for the Chinese-themed hotel and the hotel is scheduled for auction on Feb. 6. Lucky Dragon temporarily closed casino and restaurant operations this month.

