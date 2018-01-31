Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, January 31st — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A judge unsealed nearly 300 pages of search warrant records on Tuesday, related to the Las Vegas shooting. One document in those records publicly identified an additional “person of interest” in the Oct. 1 shooting. According to the document, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig were named persons of interest who “may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon.” Haig told the Review-Journal he was the man that sold Paddock ammunition, and is expected to hold a news conference on Friday.

2. Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that killed two people and left a car torn in half. Around 9 p.m. last night, an Acura lost control and crossed the median before hitting a Dodge Durango. The Acura tore in half upon impact, and the passenger was thrown from the car. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate the Acura was possibly racing.

3. Moon-gazers across the valley witnessed a lunar trifecta this morning, when a lunar eclipse occurred during a super moon and a blue moon. According to NASA, the lunar event, called the super blue blood moon, hasn’t occurred in North America for 150 years. The combination isn’t expected to occur again until 2037, but the next lunar eclipse visible from the valley will be January 2019.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.