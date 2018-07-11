Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, July 11 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A drug manufacturer is trying to stop the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc. filed suit Tuesday, alleging that their drug, midazolam, was obtained secretly or illegally by the state of Nevada. Dozier was sentenced to die in 2007 for first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon in the slaying of Jeremiah Miller. It was Dozier’s second killing. The execution by lethal injection is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ely State Prison.

2. Vdara has debuted a pair of three-foot-high robots to deliver food and amenities to hotel guests. The robots can also detect and report weak WiFi connections as well as trays as it roams the floors. Vdara is at least the second property in Las Vegas to employ the robots, after Renaissance Hotel installed a set in January before CES.

3. Backstreet won’t be back. The Backstreet Boys officially announced Tuesday that their “Larger Than Life” show at Planet Hollywood is coming to an end. The band’s final set of shows are Feb. 6-April 27. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday for the final performances.

