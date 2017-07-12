Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, July 12th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas neighborhood is in disbelief after a murder-suicide that left three dead. Police believe John Henry Lunetta shot and killed Karen Michelle Jackson, and infant John Jr., before turning the gun on himself and the family dog. Flowers, stuffed animals and candles sit outside the home as neighbors pay their respects. Infant John Jr. would have celebrated his first birthday today.

2. Negotiations are expected to continue this month over parking for the new Raiders stadium. Reports say the Oakland Raiders want fans to be allowed to park at UNLV, and shuttle three miles to the stadium for games. A representative from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority stated the report was based on a preliminary draft of an agreement, that has since been updated. Currently, the stadium site has room for an estimated 2,400 parking spaces.

3. A Las Vegas police officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man yesterday afternoon outside a pawn shop. The shooting occured after an attemped car-jacking, outside SuperPawn on 4111 N. Rancho Drive. As officers tried to detain him, the man charger at an officer with the knife. Police say the officer fired multiple shots from close range, and the man died on scene.

