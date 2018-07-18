Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, July 18 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. MGM Resorts has been facing backlash on social media after the company filed a federal lawsuit against more than 1,000 Oct. 1 shooting victims. The company is not seeking money from the victims but is looking to avoid liability for injuries or deaths that occurred during the shooting. People took to social media Tuesday calling for boycotts of MGM Resorts, using the hashtag #BoycottMGM.

2. Brent Musburger has agreed to a three-year deal to be the radio play-by-play announcer for the Raiders, according to sources familiar with the move. Musburger will start announcing this season. He also writes a weekly sports betting column for the Review-Journal.

3. Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash this morning about 50 miles north of Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 93. Two people were killed in the four-vehicle crash. All travel lanes on the highway are blocked, and U.S. 93 is closed at Interstate 15.

