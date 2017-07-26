Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, July 26th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines

1. Three people were taken hostage last night during a bank robbery and police say they have a suspect in custody. That man is William Ethridge, and he almost made off with $19,000. Police say he forced his hostages at gunpoint to drive him to the Harley-Davidson dealer near the Strip to buy a motorcycle. None of the hostages were injured.

2. A jury found Bing Han not guilty yesterday. But it’s unclear if Han knows that. Officials say he never returned to the courthouse to hear the verdict. He was facing several years in prison on charges that he helped his father run a large-scale local marijuana growth operation. No word on whether the judge will issue a contempt of court warrant against Han.

3. If you were in northwest Las Vegas yesterday, then you probably experienced the second wave of storms and widespread flooding this monsoon season. Heavy rains hit Mount Charleston, carrying large rocks and debris into northwest valley neighborhoods. The National Weather Service predicts today will be drier but we’re still looking at a 30 percent chance of rain most of the day.

