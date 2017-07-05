Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, July 5th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas Fire Department was fighting fires throughout the valley overnight with at least 3 house fires being attributed to illegal firework use. Las Vegas police received 550 fire calls between 6 p.m. Tuesday and midnight Wednesday. Fire department public information officer Tim Szymanski said it was the most illegal firework usage he had seen on Fourth of July.

2. Legacy Golf Club in Henderson has been reportedly sold for $5.6 million and is closed indefinitely. The buyer is unknown but sources claim the 177-acre property will be used for residential development in some form. As of Monday afternoon, Henderson city staff did not know of any applications regarding the redevelopment of the course.

3. An 18-year-old killed in a park shooting Friday was described by his mother as full of life. Eric Brooks graduated from Spring Mountain High School this year and was the quarterback of the football team and named MVP following the Class 1A state football championship victory in November. Brooks was found at a small residential park with multiple gunshot wounds. As of Monday, no arrests had been made.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.