Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, June 13 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Hotel engineers have determined that the door latch of the room where two Vietnamese tourists were found dead earlier this month was broken. Several tests found the door wouldn’t “properly” close on its own. 31-year-old Julius Trotter was arrested and charged in the murders. Trotter faces two counts each of murder and robbery, and one count of burglary.

2. A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after a crash at a Summerlin roundabout. The motorcycle hit a curb while trying to turn right at Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive. The male rider was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at the hospital. No other vehicles were involved.

3. Primary election results are in. Republican Adam Laxalt and Democrat Steve Sisolak won their respective races and will be the nominees for Nevada governor. Republican Dean Heller and Democrat Jacky Rosen easily won their Nevada primaries Tuesday, setting up what is expected to be one of the most closely watched Senate races in the nation. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will serve a second term, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson secured another term by defeating Robert Langford in their nonpartisan race. For all election results, visit reviewjournal.com.

