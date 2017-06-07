Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, June 7th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of sex trafficking his wife. Police said Jason Quate’s wife told them she had been sex trafficked by him for the last two years. She also told police they had three children, but Quate killed one of them who was a 6-year-old girl, and kept the body in a container in a house. When SWAT teams searched his apartment, they found two children, who showed signs of abuse and neglect.

2. UFC boss Dana White has bought three massive houses in Tournament Hills since fall 2016, property records indicate. The president of the Las Vegas-based cage fighting league bought his first house in the neighborhood for $1.95 million in 2006, from former Ultimate Fighting Championship co-owner Frank Fertitta III.

3. A substitute driver with the Clark County School District was arrested Monday on two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of kidnapping and one count of use of a minor for child pornography. Dominique Joiner is accused of having a relationship with a Northwest Career and Technical Academy student. This is the 13th school district employee arrested since July on charges involving sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior with a student.

