Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, March 14 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A new $100 million attraction is coming to the LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas.

The Southeast Asian-themed attraction will be called Kind Heaven. It will combine food, shopping, and live music. It’s expected to open in August 2019.

2. The Raiders plan to meet with Jordy Nelson.

The Green Bay Packers released the wide receiver on Tuesday.

A source says the Raiders will be his first such visit. Should he be signed, it’s expected to spell the end of Michael Crabtree’s tenure.

3. For the second year in a row, Las Vegas is named the worst U.S. metro area for affordable rental housing for the poor.

Las Vegas has 10 affordable rental units for every 100 extremely low-income households. The national average is 35.

Officials say the problem may get worse if Southern Nevada’s population continues to grow.