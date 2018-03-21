Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, March 21st — VIDEO

Wednesday’s headlines: Ex-cheer coach at Las Vegas high school arrested on lewdness charges, Henderson high school to add more police Wednesday after threat, Steve Wynn skipped own company’s sexual harassment training

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A former cheer coach at a Las Vegas high school was arrested on lewdness charges Monday. Joshua Balelo has been charged with two counts of lewdness with a minor older than 14, and two counts of child abuse. Balelo was fired from his coaching duties at Spring Valley High School in September after police were tipped off to allegations of inappropriate contact with two female students.

2. A Henderson high school will have an increased police presence today after an unspecified threat was made last week at a nearby park. A letter from Foothill High School sent to parents Tuesday said someone had written a threatening message on a park table. CCSD police are working with local police departments, and no other information was available.

3. And court testimony shows that Steve Wynn skipped his own company’s mandatory sexual harassment awareness training. Wynn said his employees received the sexual harassment training, but when asked if he received the same training he said, “No, I don’t need it.” Wynn stepped down last month as chairman of Wynn Resorts after accusations of decades-long sexual misconduct.

