Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, March 7th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. U.S. Highway 95 is closed at Rainbow this morning, after a fatal crash. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a rollover just before 5:00 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95 near Summerlin Parkway. One person was killed and another is in critical condition. Summerlin Parkway is also closed at southbound U.S. 95.

2. One person is dead after a crash early this morning in the northwest valley. The crash involved only one vehicle, and and the driver died at the scene. Investigators determined the vehicle crossed the median, rotated and slid sideways before becoming lodged between a utility pole and brick wall. Police say speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

3. Police are looking for a man they say shot a man, and fled with a child Tuesday night in the central valley. Police say Amir Abdul-Rahim took his son after he shot his neighbor following a dispute. Police are searching for Abdul-Rahim and a dark blue or black SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot, with silver trim. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

