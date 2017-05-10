ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 10th — VIDEO

By Elaine Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2017 - 8:30 am
 

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. The Clark County coroner said Tuesday that both a punch and the subsequent fall led to Luis Campos’ death outside of a bar on Fremont Street. Coroner John Fudenberg said there’s no way to determine if the punch or the fall contributed more to Campos’ death. James Beach, the man charged with open murder in connection with Campos’ death, appeared in court this morning.

2. A pedestrian was struck and killed last night on I-15 near the Las Vegas Strip. Police are unclear as to why the person was in the roadway and the Jeep that struck the person remained on scene and cooperated with police. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

3. The dog that killed a Las Vegas 6-month-old was euthanized yesterday. The owner surrendered the 9 year-old pit bull mix, and the dog was considered unadoptable. The Las Vegas Review-Journal learned yesterday that just 13 seconds after the attack, another woman was attacked by a different dog in the northeast valley.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.

