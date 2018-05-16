Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 16 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Two people are dead following a suspected DUI crash in the west valley Tuesday night. Police say a speeding sedan crashed into the back of a sedan stopped at a red light. A man and a woman in the stopped sedan both died at the scene, and the two occupants of the speeding car were hospitalized with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

2. Clark County schools are trying to get a handle on a more than $60 million deficit for the second year in a row. Increased class sizes, decreased services and fewer technology upgrades are just a few solutions schools have considered. The district blames the new deficit primarily on an arbitrator’s decision in favor of the teachers union in a contract dispute.

3. As the Golden Knights inch closer and closer to the Stanley Cup Final, support for the team around the city is becoming a common sight. Lady Liberty is still wearing a Knights sweater, a large “Vegas Born” hockey puck is sticking out of a pedestrian bridge near Caesars Palace, and a statue flying a Knights flag outside Caesars is now holding a large hockey stick. Fans are hoping to continue celebrating the team’s success tonight, as they take on the Jets at T-Mobile Arena at 6 p.m.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.