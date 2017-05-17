Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 17th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Many items from the collection of former Lt. Gov. and neurosurgeon Lonnie Hammargren are up for sale. Hammargren’s home has been foreclosed upon, losing the most unusual of his three homes. Items in the collection are being packed up to be sold at auctions. Hammargren has lived in his home located on Ridgecrest Drive since 1971.

2. A two-alarm apartment fire this morning has displaced more than 80 people. The fire appeared to start on the first floor, before burning through a common wall and spreading upward. The Clark County Fire department said about 45 apartments were affected. No injuries were reported.

3. The man charged with first degree murder after remains were found encased in concrete at Lake Mead, told friends he had been held captive by the victims for days before striking him with a sledgehammer. Edward Bedrosian admitted to killing Jon Ernest “Rabbit” Gomez on Nov. 28, after a woman told police that he killed a gangster and buried him in the desert. Bedrosian is due back in court next month.

