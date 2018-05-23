Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 23 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Unions representing Las Vegas casino workers won the right Tuesday to call a citywide strike. The strike could come as early as June 1, if they do not reach a deal with employers. Roughly 25,000 members participated in two voting sessions, and 99 percent voted to go on strike if a new five-year contract isn’t reached. Contracts for 50,000 employees such as bartenders, housekeepers, bellhops and porters expire at the end of the month at 34 Strip and downtown resorts.

2. A group of investors are trying to sell 16 acres of property on the Las Vegas Strip. The property is located on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, across the street from City Center. The land largely consists of retail buildings and parking lots, and the asking price is $800 million.

3. Tickets for the first Stanley Cup Final game in Las Vegas have started to pop up on StubHub, with starting prices at around $836. By Tuesday afternoon, some 2,300 tickets were available for the game, and the average sales price was over $1,100. Some tickets topped out at over $10,000. The NHL announced that Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played Monday, but the Knights still don’t know who they’re playing or where exactly the series will start.

