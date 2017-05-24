Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 24th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A propaganda video posted on social media by an Islamic State group features brief footage of the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police are treating it as a credible threat, even though the short clip was determined to be from 2015. In wake of the Manchester bombings, and the upcoming holiday weekend, police are stepping up patrols and surveillance on the Strip, downtown and at local community events.

2. A notorious pimp who kidnapped and forced a teenager into prostitution died this weekend in prison. Robert Sharpe III was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday evening and was later pronounced dead Saturday night. Sharpe, was sentenced a year ago to life without parole, and the cause of death has yet to be determined.

3. The SLS Las Vegas has sold to Alex Meruelo and Meruelo Group for an undisclosed amount from Stockbridge Capital Partners. The companies said Tuesday, the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2017. The SLS Las Vegas was formerly known as the Sahara before reopening in 2014 after a $415 million upgrade.

