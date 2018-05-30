Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 30 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A man was killed and a baby as left critically injured after a shooting Tuesday night in the central valley. The man was shot in the chest, and the baby was shot in the stomach and taken to Sunrise Hospital in “extremely critical” condition. The man was arguing with his girlfriend when her brother grabbed a gun and shot the man. Police believe the brother fired one shot that went through the man’s chest and struck the baby.

2. A jury found the claims against David Copperfield unfounded Tuesday, saying that neither Copperfield nor other defendants in the case should be held liable for a 2013 slip and fall. Tourist Gavin Cox sued Copperfield and others after he suffered a traumatic brain injury while volunteering for an illusion. The jury decided that Cox’s injuries were attributable to him by 100 percent, though they also found Copperfield and MGM negligent.

3. Get ready, Golden Knights fans! Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is tonight. The Knights lead the series 1-0 and will play the Capitals tonight at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Follow Review-Journal on social for live updates from the game.

