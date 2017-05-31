Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 31st — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A woman died Tuesday after she was run over by a semitrailer. A Walgreens-branded semi was turning into a Walgreens parking lot at about 11:45 last night when it ran over the woman, who was either in a chair or a bed roll on the sidewalk. The woman died at Sunrise Hospital shortly after.

2. Las Vegas home sales are continuing to surge. The median sales price of April closings jumped 3.4 percent last year to $336,000. New home closings in Clark County from January to April are up almost 40 percent from the same period last year.

3. A 26-year-old Henderson woman was arrested on a murder charge in connection with her mother’s death. Police say Carly Kalbfleisch called 911 around 12:20 pm Tuesday to report a domestic violence incident involving her mother. When officers arrived, they found the mother dead inside with multiple unspecified injuries. Kalbfleisch is being held without bail at Henderson detention center.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.