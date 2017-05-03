Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 3rd — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Police are investigating after two people were found dead this morning in the northwest valley. A man and a woman were found with gunshots wounds, and according to Lt. Dan McGrath, the Las Vegas police are calling the deaths a murder-suicide.

2. The supervisor of a former Nevada Transportation Authority officer violated state policy after allowing his employee to take sick leave to serve jail time. Michael Bradford, who approved the leave, approved Robert Reasoner’s sick time for a five-day leave at the end of May 2016. Reasoner was charged with fleeing an accident and having an open alcohol container, after he crashed his vehicle twice in one day and was found extremely intoxicated hours later.

3. Remains were found encased in concrete Tuesday morning near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mead. The remains were found just before 10 a.m., after employees observed a foul smell and discovered a partially exposed tarp. Both Metro and park rangers are working to determine if the remains are human.

