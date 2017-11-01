Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, November 1st — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. It has been one month since the deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival that killed 58 and injured over 500. The Review-Journal talked to people that were there that night, from concert-attendees to airport workers to gas station employees and taxi drivers. You can read their stories on reviewjournal.com and today’s print edition.

2. While the shooting erupted chaos on the Strip, the concert grounds stand still a month later. The site will begin to change this week as vendors will be allowed to start collecting their items Wednesday. Attorneys also got access to the site this week.

3. Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard that was shot in the leg by the gunman, is now back at work. A knowledgable source says Campos returned to work Monday. As of Tuesday, Campos was still being housed at an MGM Resorts property.

