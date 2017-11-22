Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, November 22nd — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. An internal investigation has been opened by Las Vegas police after two children were left for dead for at least 17 hours earlier this week. The children were found Monday morning, several hours after police began an attempted-murder-suicide investigation into their parents. A girl was found dead at the scene of a Budget Suites, and her brother was taken to University Medical Center with stab wounds and a broken skull, and remains in critical condition.

2. Clark County gave the Las Vegas Monorail Co. permission to expand its route from the MGM Grand to Mandalay Bay on Tuesday. The monorail company needs to finalize the expansion design, conclude discussions and obtain financing for the project before construction can begin. The 1-mile extension could take two years to construct and test.

3. A man was stabbed to death Tuesday morning while trying to stop his girlfriend from killing herself. Police say the woman took prescription pills and was trying to hurt herself with a knife. Her boyfriend was stabbed in the chest and back while trying to intervene, and later died at University Medical Center. The woman was taken into custody and hospitalized for self-inflicted stab wounds.

