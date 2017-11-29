Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, November 29 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning on Fremont Street. The man was shot outside the Four Queens Casino when an argument between a group of people escalated. The shooter fled the scene, but police say one of the people in the group told detectives the shooter’s name.

2. Las Vegas police are looking for a man they say robbed the Bellagio’s poker cage at gunpoint. Police say the man approached the poker cage Tuesday afternoon, and demanded money. The man was wearing a wig, glasses, and mask or bandage on his face. The robber drove off in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with an unknown amount of cash.

3. Two town hall meetings were held yesterday to solicit public opinions on who should receive donations following the Oct. 1 shooting. Draft protocols released Nov. 16 exclude those injured in the shooting that received outpatient care, and did not spend a night in the hospital. Many public comments asked “what about us?” as they told stories about their injures following the Las Vegas shooting, that didn’t require an overnight hospital stay.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.