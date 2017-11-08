Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, November 8th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Caesars Entertainment plans to start building the first zip line on the Strip early next year. The attraction will be called Fly Linq, and will feature 10 side-by-side lines that can launch riders at the Linq Promenade. Riders will travel 1,080 feet from the The Linq Hotel to the High Roller.

2. The Killers are teaming up with Imagine Dragons to headline a benefit concert for Las Vegas shooting victims. “The Vegas Strong Benefit Concert” will also feature Boyz II Men, David Copperfield, Penn & Teller and Cirque du Soleil performers. The concert will be held at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 1, and tickets range from $75-$125.

3. The company that owns the Palms is looking to make it a virtually new property with $485 million in improvements. The improvements are a bid to return the property to the glory days of its opening back in 2001. The company will enhance virtually every aspect of the resort, from new rooms to dining to nightlife and a year-round dayclub experience.

