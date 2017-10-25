ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, October 25th — VIDEO

By Elaine Wilson Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2017 - 8:28 am
 

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky says he is banning trustee Kevin Child from district property after he says Child repeatedly ignored restrictions set late last year. Child was originally barred from entering schools without a specific invitation after an internal investigation determined his demeanor created an intimidating work environment. CCSD staff has been directed to call police if Child shows up. Child contends he has done nothing wrong.

2. One man is dead and another is in critical condition Tuesday after a shootout at Desert Inn Road near Maryland Parkway. Two men opened fire during an altercation and one of the men fled on foot. One man died at the scene and the other suffered 5 gunshot wounds. Police believe the altercation may be drug related.

3. The mother of Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty officer who was killed at the Route 91 Harvest festival, died this weekend. Sheryl Stiles was in town for the Friday services when she fell while riding an escalator at a Las Vegas hotel. Her brother Lewis Stiles said she had a heart attack, fell and suffered brain damage.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.

