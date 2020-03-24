Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host blood drives for the Red Cross starting Friday.

Community Ambulance and the American Red Cross are sponsoring blood drives to help with a severe blood shortage in the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As Nevadans limit large gatherings and several companies and college campuses close, blood drive cancelations are at an all-time high and creating a severe blood shortage in the Las Vegas Valley, according to Community Ambulance. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Phlebotomist Eva Clappa takes a blood donation from Matthew Daws during a blood drive sponsored by Community Ambulance and the American Red Cross on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Phlebotomist Eva Clappa,. left, takes a blood donation from Susan Edwards during a blood drive sponsored by Community Ambulance and the American Red Cross on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

As Nevadans limit large gatherings and with several companies and college campuses closed, blood drive cancellations are at an all-time high and are creating a severe blood shortage in the Las Vegas Valley, according to Community Ambulance. Here’s where you can donate blood:

Four opportunities to donate at Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host four blood drives for the American Red Cross starting Friday.

LVMS general manager Chris Powell says the speedway will give the Red Cross a donation center in northeast Las Vegas and the facility is large enough to accommodate the social distancing guidelines set by local, state and federal governments.

Donors can visit the Thrive Hive Digital Center at the speedway infield from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27, April 2, April 7 and April 11. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification, is required at check-in. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Donate today and April 3 in Henderson

The locally owned Community Ambulance is partnering with the American Red Cross to hold two blood drives from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 and April 3 at 91 Corporate Park Drive, No. 120, Henderson.

Due to concerns regarding coronavirus, paramedics will implement elevated safety measures including checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering the drive, asking questions regarding travel and contact with anyone known to have COVID-19, spacing beds to allow social distancing and frequently disinfecting surfaces and equipment.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and local health authorities have also confirmed that donating blood is safe, with measures in place to screen people for illness before donation.

To be added to this list, contact email Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.