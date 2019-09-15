Las Vegas motorcycle officer injured in central valley crash

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized Saturday after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in the central valley.

A Las Vegas police officer was transported to University Medical Center on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, after he was struck on his motorcycle in the 3400 block of Maryland Parkway. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded about 4:20 p.m. to the 3400 block of Maryland Parkway, near Desert Inn Road. The officer was transported to University Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said.

The motorcycle officer was traveling north on Maryland when a southbound vehicle made a left turn into the Boulevard Mall parking lot in front of the officer, Clark said.

The driver of the other vehicle passed field sobriety tests and impairment was not suspected, Clark said.

The north side of Maryland is closed from Sierra Vista Drive to Desert Inn, Clark said just before 5 p.m. The road is expected to be closed for about an hour while police investigate.

Motorists should avoid the area, Clark said.

