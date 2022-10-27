Las Vegas motorcyclist doing 115 mph flips off police before arrest

A motorcyclist doing 115 mph and flipping off officers has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department. He faces multiple charges.

The apparent speeding motorcycle after the arrest of its driver. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Spring Valley Area Command tweeted Thursday about the arrest. A helicopter was used to track the alleged offender.

🚨Reckless motorcycle🚨

When the Red and Blue lights come on.This is a sign to pull over to the right. This is not a sign for you to speed off at a high rate of speed, then #givethebird to the Officer.Welp our bird in the sky, saw you and your speed was 115MPH!Off to jail you go pic.twitter.com/TiCTCR9bdO — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) October 26, 2022

“When the Red and Blue lights come on. This is a sign to pull over to the right. This is not a sign for you to speed off at a high rate of speed, then #givethebird to the Officer.Welp our bird in the sky, saw you and your speed was 115MPH!Off to jail you go,” state the tweet.

The unnamed offender faces three felony charges, including disobeying a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

He also faces five misdemeanors, including reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with expired registration, operating without proof of insurance and improperly displayed license plates.

