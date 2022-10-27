65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas motorcyclist doing 115 mph flips off police before arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2022 - 6:42 pm
 
Updated October 26, 2022 - 7:11 pm
The apparent speeding motorcycle after the arrest of its driver. (Metropolitan Police Department)
The apparent speeding motorcycle after the arrest of its driver. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A motorcyclist doing 115 mph and flipping off officers has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Spring Valley Area Command tweeted Thursday about the arrest. A helicopter was used to track the alleged offender.

“When the Red and Blue lights come on. This is a sign to pull over to the right. This is not a sign for you to speed off at a high rate of speed, then #givethebird to the Officer.Welp our bird in the sky, saw you and your speed was 115MPH!Off to jail you go,” state the tweet.

The unnamed offender faces three felony charges, including disobeying a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

He also faces five misdemeanors, including reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with expired registration, operating without proof of insurance and improperly displayed license plates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
3
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
4
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
5
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST