Las Vegas motorcyclist who died trying to pass SUV identified

Trei Anthony Lawrence Palmore, 25, died when an SUV he was trying to pass on his motorcycle while eastbound on Patrick Lane on Tuesday made a left turn in front of him, police said.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 25-year-old man who died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas resident Trei Anthony Lawrence Palmore was riding a motorcycle east on Patrick Lane when he tried to pass an SUV in the westbound lane. As the SUV turned left onto South Torrey Pines Drive, the motorcycle hit the side of the vehicle, police said.

Palmore was thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

The SUV’s driver sustained a minor injury in the crash.

Investigators do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash. Palmore’s death marked the 93rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

