Las Vegas mural honors Tina Tintor, dog killed in crash
A mural honoring Tina Tintor and her dog Max, who were killed in a fiery crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in November, has been unveiled in Las Vegas.
A mural honoring Tina Tintor and her dog, who were killed in a fiery crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in November, has been unveiled in Las Vegas.
The mural is located near the site of the collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. The mural saw some visitors Tuesday night, including a family from a nearby neighborhood.
Tintor, 23, was driving home with her dog, Max, in the back seat Nov. 2 when her Toyota RAV4 was rear-ended by Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette.
Ruggs, 23, a former first-round NFL draft pick, faces felony DUI and reckless driving charges that would get him a mandatory two years and possibly more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted.
The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the pre-dawn wreck.
Tintor had aspired to be a computer programmer, her friends said. She worked for Target for about two years before recently taking a job with an insurance company.