Las Vegas mural honors Tina Tintor, dog killed in crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2022 - 6:09 pm
 
A mural honoring Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, who were both killed in a fiery crash involving a former NFL player, is seen at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Volpe family visits a mural of Tina Tintor and her dog Max on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Tintor and Max were killed in a November 2021 crash involving a now-former NFL player near the site of the mural at Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Volpe family visits a mural of Tina Tintor and her dog Max on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Tintor and Max were killed in a November 2021 crash involving a now-former NFL player near the site of the mural at Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A mural of Tina Tintor and her dog Max, who were killed in a November 2021 crash involving a now-former NFL player, is seen near the crash site at Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A mural honoring Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, who were both killed in a fiery crash involving a former NFL player, is seen at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A mural honoring Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, who were both killed in a fiery crash involving a former NFL player, is seen at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A mural honoring Tina Tintor and her dog, who were killed in a fiery crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in November, has been unveiled in Las Vegas.

The mural is located near the site of the collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. The mural saw some visitors Tuesday night, including a family from a nearby neighborhood.

Tintor, 23, was driving home with her dog, Max, in the back seat Nov. 2 when her Toyota RAV4 was rear-ended by Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette.

Ruggs, 23, a former first-round NFL draft pick, faces felony DUI and reckless driving charges that would get him a mandatory two years and possibly more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted.

The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the pre-dawn wreck.

Tintor had aspired to be a computer programmer, her friends said. She worked for Target for about two years before recently taking a job with an insurance company.

