Las Vegas mural honors Tina Tintor, dog killed in crash

A mural honoring Tina Tintor and her dog Max, who were killed in a fiery crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in November, has been unveiled in Las Vegas.

A mural honoring Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, who were both killed in a fiery crash involving a former NFL player, is seen at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Volpe family visits a mural of Tina Tintor and her dog Max on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Tintor and Max were killed in a November 2021 crash involving a now-former NFL player near the site of the mural at Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A mural of Tina Tintor and her dog Max, who were killed in a November 2021 crash involving a now-former NFL player, is seen near the crash site at Rainbow Boulevard and West Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The mural is located near the site of the collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. The mural saw some visitors Tuesday night, including a family from a nearby neighborhood.

Tintor, 23, was driving home with her dog, Max, in the back seat Nov. 2 when her Toyota RAV4 was rear-ended by Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette.

Ruggs, 23, a former first-round NFL draft pick, faces felony DUI and reckless driving charges that would get him a mandatory two years and possibly more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted.

The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the pre-dawn wreck.

Tintor had aspired to be a computer programmer, her friends said. She worked for Target for about two years before recently taking a job with an insurance company.