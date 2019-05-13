Las Vegas museum celebrates Mother’s Day with artistic flair — PHOTOS
Kids and their moms, as well as dads, grandparents and caregivers, were invited to create artwork at the Mother’s Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas in downtown Las Vegas.
Flowers, cards, candy and brunch are all fine ways to say thank you to mom, but celebrating Mother’s Day took a craftier twist Sunday morning at the Discovery Children’s Museum in downtown Las Vegas.
Kids and their moms, as well as dads, grandparents and caregivers, were invited to create artwork, including friendship bracelets and colorful crayon art, at the Mother’s Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas.
And the museum promised plenty of cookies and punch on hand to help keep the creative juices flowing.