Las Vegas museum celebrates Mother’s Day with artistic flair — PHOTOS

Noah Vidmar, 4, works on a friendship bracelet with his mom Natasha Vidmar and friend Penny Jones, 3, at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Whitney Jones ties a friendship on her daughter Penny Jones, 3, at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Noah Vidmar, 4, shows off his friendship bracelet at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Whitney Jones works on a friendship bracelet with her daughter Penny Jones, 3, at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Noah Vidmar, 4, works on a friendship bracelet with his mom Natasha Vidmar at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Attendees at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Sandy Windom works on crayon art that will be melted with her granddaughter Cara McAnallen, 9, at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Sandy Windom works on crayon art that will be melted at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Maria Tawresey works on crayon art that will be melted with her son Zachary Tawresey, 5, at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Crystal Sunbury works on friendship bracelet with her son Alejandro Sunbury, 7, center, next to Franco Anaya, 8, at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Maricel Thweatt plays with her son Liam Thweatt, 2, at the Mother's Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas event at Discovery Children's Museum in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Flowers, cards, candy and brunch are all fine ways to say thank you to mom, but celebrating Mother’s Day took a craftier twist Sunday morning at the Discovery Children’s Museum in downtown Las Vegas.

Kids and their moms, as well as dads, grandparents and caregivers, were invited to create artwork, including friendship bracelets and colorful crayon art, at the Mother’s Day Morning of Cookies & Canvas.

And the museum promised plenty of cookies and punch on hand to help keep the creative juices flowing.