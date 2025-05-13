Las Vegas museum offers free admission to the military

With Memorial Day approaching, an iconic museum in Las Vegas has found a way to thank members of the military for their service.

An iconic Las Vegas museum has found a way to thank the men and women in uniform for their service.

The Neon Museum announced Monday that it will offer free general admission to members of the military and their families.

The free admission program begins Saturday, May 17 (Armed Forces Day) and runs through Monday, Sept. 1 (Labor Day).

Tickets are available at neonmuseum.org.

This is the third straight year the Neon Museum is making this offer as part of a partnership with Blue Star Museums, a collaboration by the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across the United States.

