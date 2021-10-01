Las Vegas named one of the world’s best cities

Las Vegas is one of the best cities in the world, according to a new report from Resonance Consultancy.

Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard near Ballys and the Bellagio hotel-casino, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas ranked 21st in the world, and was the fifth city from the United States listed in the rankings. Cities are ranked based on a number of different factors, including infrastructure, arts and entertainment, shopping, diversity, employment and more.

Las Vegas was ranked 17th in programming and promotion and Resonance noted that Las Vegas is primed for a comeback with tourism rallying.

In a separate list of the top 100 cities in the United States, Las Vegas ranked 16th.