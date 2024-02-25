Las Vegas’ newest farmers’ market in an unexpected place

The market is slated for Saturday, March 16, according to the City of Las Vegas. Local vendors and the Obodo Collective, who operate the farm, will have fresh food for sale.

The Obodo Collective Urban Farm, as seen on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jillian White takes a phone call in the setting sun near raised beds at the opening of the Obodo Collective urban farm Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas’ Historic West Side neighborhood. (Photo by Ronda Churchill for Review-Journal)

Muralist Malachi Williams, top/right, cheers after he unveils a flagship mural at the opening of the Obodo Collective urban farm Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas’ Historic West Side neighborhood. (Photo by Ronda Churchill for Review-Journal)

Children play at the opening of the Obodo Collective urban farm Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas’ Historic West Side neighborhood. (Photo by Ronda Churchill for Review-Journal)

Ashleigh Donaby, right, plays with her daughter Zo’eigh, 3, near other children Nawi, 1, center and Mikey, 5, left, at the the opening of the Obodo Collective urban farm Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Las Vegas’ Historic West Side neighborhood. (Photo by Ronda Churchill for Review-Journal)

The Historic Westside Urban Farm is hosting its first farmers’ market next month.

The market is slated for Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James Gay III Park, 197 Harrison Ave., according to the City of Las Vegas. Local vendors and the Obodo Collective, who operate the farm, will have fresh food for sale.

The farm, which opened in April 2023, grows fresh fruits and vegetables 11 months out of the year, including lemons, tomatoes and basil, among other produce.

Members of the Obodo Collective told the Review-Journal last year that they opened the farm with the goal of helping those struggling with food insecurity, and to give the Historic Westside community, which has long been a food desert, access to fresh produce.

“The entire community is invited to come out to the farmers’ market and enjoy produce from the urban farm as well as goods offered by community vendors,” Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said in a news release.