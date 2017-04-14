Las Vegas news for Friday, April 14th —VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Part of Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down overnight after a fire on the roof of the Bellagio. The roof of a few shops near the famed fountain caught fire but burned for under half an hour. Nobody was injured and no hotel rooms were affected. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

2. Wal-Mart will be investing millions of dollars into 3 Las Vegas Valley properties. Wal-Mart on Serene near Eastern will be remodeled, along with Sam’s Club on Arroyo Crossing Parkway near Rainbow and Sam’s Club on Craig Road near Losee Road. The update and remodels are a part of a wave of renovations by the company.

3. A brothel owner has plans for a Raiders-themed property near Las Vegas. Dennis Hof’s seventh brothel has the planned name of Pirate’s Booty Sports Brothel and says the location could be “the official prostitution provider to one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.”

