Las Vegas news for Monday, April 10th —VIDEO

Here are your headlines for your Monday morning:

1. Police say a woman shot and killed her brother this morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 near West Ann Road and North Decatur Boulevard in North Las Vegas.

The man died on scene. His sister is in custody and police say there are no other suspects.

Also, a 17-year-old male is expected to survive after being shot last night in western Las Vegas.

Police say it happened on Plushstone Street. No arrests have been announced in that case.

2. Neil Gorsuch is being sworn in as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court today.

The 49-year-old from Colorado took his first oath privately in the Justices’ conference room. -That’s followed by a public ceremony at the White House.

3. A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning.

Police say a CR-V struck a Honda Civic at Hacienda Avenue and Arville Street.

The 64-year-old man was taken to University Medical Center. -The other driver suffered minor injuries.

4. New data shows that Nevada residents 65 and older have both employment and unemployment rates above the national average. Also, the unemployment rate among Nevada teenagers is above the national rate for that age group.