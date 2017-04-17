Las Vegas news for Monday, April 17th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. A local journalist was arrested over the weekend after a tax day protest outside Trump International. Police claimed Nebyou Solomon, a photojournalist with KLAS, was filming on private property on the sidewalk in front of Fashion Show Mall. Solomon has since been released from Clark County Jail.

2. Two were injured after a parking lot shooting at a west valley gym Sunday. A man was shot in his upper body and a woman was shot in her arm in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness on the 600 block of Rainbow Boulevard. The injuries were not considered life-threatening and no arrests have been made.

3. United Airlines is making headlines again after removing a couple traveling to their wedding from the plane. The engaged couple said that someone was napping across their purchased seats when they boarded the plane, so they opted for seats a few rows ahead. Staff asked the couple to move and the couple said they complied, but United said they would not move. The couple was removed and put on a different flight.

