Las Vegas news for Saturday, April 15th — VIDEO

Here are you Saturday morning headlines:

1. Clark County Fire Department investigators are focusing on the Bellagio’s exterior electrical and lighting systems as the likely culprit of the fire that damaged the building’s outer panels along the resort’s roof line Thursday night. Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan identified the electrical systems as the focus of the investigation at a briefing Friday, but also claimed the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The fire has drawn comparisons to the January 2008 fire that burned part of Monte Carlo’s upper façade. The damage the Bellagio sustained from the fire is estimated between $400,000 to $450,000.

2. Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske opened an investigation into alleged voter fraud in last year’s election Friday, claiming that her office has discovered evidence that non-citizens casted ballots. Cegavske’s office sent a letter to the head of the Department of Motor Vehicles about voter registration forms issued by the DMV. The letter asked that the DMV cease giving voter registration forms to non-citizens based on “their presentation of a Green Card for identification purposes.” Cegavske would not divulge how many illegal votes are suspected, saying that the investigation is in its infancy.

3. A volunteer wrestling coach at Cimarron-Memorial High School was arrested in March after admitting to having sex with a 17-year-old student who wrestled at Arbor View High. Michael Barnson was arrested after his wife found lewd pictures of a girl on his phone, according to the police report. Barnson later told Clark County School District police that he and the student became close around Thanksgiving. Barnson is charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of sexual misconduct in Las Vegas Justice Court for allegedly driving the student from school with the intent to have sex, without the consent of her parents. Barnson is the 10th CCSD staff member listed to have been arrested for sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior with a student from July 2016 to April 2017.

