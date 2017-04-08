Las Vegas news for Saturday, April 8th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. A swarm of bees caused havoc at a small south Las Vegas valley street Friday afternoon. Two people were sent to the hospital, and one dog was killed, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Crews responded to calls of people running down Heavenly Lights Avenue while being chased by a swarm of bees. Assistant fire chief Larry Haydu said there were no reports of bees being provoked in the area.

2. One person is in critical condition after a rollover crash Friday night near Durango Drive and Washington Avenue. A Ford Mustang lost control near the intersection during a turn and rolled several times into the nearby desert area. The driver was ejected and taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. No one was involved in the crash and Metro is still investigating.

3. Singer Britney Spears is ending her “Piece of Me” residency at Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on Dec. 31, as her contract with Caesars Entertainment is due to expire. Spears’s manager Larry Rudolph, said her next move is undecided and they are still in talks with Caesars Entertainment, and other interested parties in Las Vegas. Rudolph also claimed that Spears isn’t done with Vegas just yet, as the “possibilities are endless” as to where Spears could perform next.

