Las Vegas news for Sunday, April 16th – VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. UNLV has offered the vacant athletic director position to Virginia Tech deputy athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois. According to multiple sources close to the situation, Reed-Francois and UNLV were close to finalizing a deal on Friday. She won over the search committee with her ability to market and raise funds, and her vast experience in many areas. One source said she checked off a lot of boxes with her leadership qualities, law degree, hiring of coaches and NFL experience, including a job as a legal associate for the Oakland Raiders.

2. While the housing market in Las Vegas has improved, the Valley still suffers from widespread squatter problems in recent years. Squatters are enabled by thousands of vacant homes that still have some functioning utilities, and the use of fake leases. Most utility companies don’t force all customers to prove they are the rightful owners or tenants from the beginning of service, and instead only acquire the information after delinquent payments.

3. And follow a gallon of water from Lake Mead to the farthest tap in the Las Vegas Valley. The journey from Lake Mead to Summerlin requires a lot of infrastructure, energy and engineering. Pick up a copy of today’s paper or visit reviewjournal.com to read more.

