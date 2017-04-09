Las Vegas News for Sunday, April 9th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Despite the ongoing recovery from the Great Recession, waves of retailers have been closing their doors as the pace of closures continues to increase. Brick-and-mortar stores continue to struggle as online giants like Amazon allow convenient shopping for the same merchandise. Bloomberg News reported Friday that more than 8,600 retail stores could close this year, which was well above the peak of 6,200 stores in 2008.

2. A jury found Billy Walters guilty of 10 counts of fraud and conspiracy on Friday, after five hours of deliberation. The 70-year-old Las Vegas gambler now faces a lengthy prison term, with the maximum sentence on the most serious charge being 20 years. Unless he’s successful on appeal, Walters will be forced to walk away from Las Vegas businesses that include golf courses, auto dealerships and car-rental agencies.

3.U2’s top-selling album “The Joshua Tree” officially turned 30-years-old last month. Be sure to pick up a copy of Sunday’s paper or visit reviewjournal.com as we take a look at the Joshua Tree made famous by U2, and The untold story of U2’s 1987 video shoot in downtown Las Vegas.

