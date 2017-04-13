Las Vegas News for Thursday, April 13th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Professional gambler David Oancea, better known as Vegas Dave, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for using fake Social Security numbers to open player accounts at casinos and sportsbooks. Oancea is accused of using others’ Social Security numbers to make nine transactions, totaling roughly to $3.5 million at Wynn Las Vegas and Westgate casinos. As a result, both casinos had to file false currency transaction reports. The indictment also seeks an order to force Oancea to forfeit about $881,600 of his fortune.

2. Las Vegas health officials have turned to using vending machines to automate the dispensing of clean needles. A joint program with the Southern Nevada Health Distinct, the Nevada AIDS Research and Education Society and Trac-B Exchange have created an idea to make clean needles and other gear available to help reduce the spreading of bloodborne infections. The vending machines also dispense kits for wound cleaning and safe sex. Users will have to register before using the vending machine, and swipe a unique card that has an ID number that allows them to receive up to two kits per week.

3. One person was fatally shot in a home-robbery invasion Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas police. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting at an apartment complex on East Sahara Avenue, near Boulder Highway. Police received a call around 1 a.m. from a man in his mid-20s who said he shot another man who broke into his apartment. The resident killed the intruder and police are hoping that the resident will cooperate with being questioned.

