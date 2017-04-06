Las Vegas news for Thursday, April 6th — VIDEO

Here is your Thursday morning news update:

1. Nicolai Mork, a graduate of MIT, has been charged on several counts, including terrorism and mass destruction. Police first tracked Mork in late December after linking him to several Molotov cocktails placed throughout his neighborhood. Police also found ingredients strong enough to penetrate a military tank in Mork’s apartment. Mork was arrested without incident.

2. A jury has convicted Maira Sepulevda and Gabrial Williams for attempted murder, as well as several others charged in connection to a September 2015 shooting. Sepulevda shot Easter Williams in the head after Williams found Sepulevda in her bed with her husband, Gabrial Williams. Easter Williams testified that her husband told Sepulevda to shoot her, and Sepulevda fired twice. Sepulevda and Gabrial Williams hid from police for two days before being captured.

3. A Las Vegas man has claimed to be a “sovereign citizen” when he was arrested in Utah Wednesday. Thomas Benson is facing multiple charges, including one count of offering a false instrument for filing or record. According to Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Benson’s alleged criminal acts were committed between April 2016 and March 2017. Benson’s case is being prosecuted by the financial fraud unit of the Office of the Nevada Attorney General and was investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.