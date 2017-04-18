Las Vegas news for Tuesday, April 18th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A Clark County School District custodian was arrested Saturday on three counts of unlawful contact with a minor or mentally ill person. Jesus A. Acosta was working as a custodian at Tarkanian Middle School and was hired by the district in 2014. As of Monday afternoon, Acosta remains in custody at Clark County Detention Center. Acosta is the 11th school district employee to be arrested this year in connected with inappropriate behavior from last July to April.

2. A City Council committee on Monday discussed changes to medical marijuana regulations that would relax the rules already in place. Changes that were discussed include lengthening hours of operation, removing product limitations, modifying disposal requirements and changing dispensary fees. The potential changes come as the city awaits guidance from the state on implementing rules governing recreational marijuana, which became legal Jan. 1. The proposed changes will go to the May 17 council meeting for a possible vote.

3. Nevada wildlife officials found the remains of what appears to be a piranha in a pond near Boulder City. State Department of Wildlife spokesman Doug Nielsen said authorities won’t know anything for certain unless tests are conducted on the fish carcass. One witness claimed he saw a second fish that looked like a piranha swimming in the water, causing more alarm for authorities. Nielsen added that this could be the latest incident of an invasive species barging into Southern Nevada.

