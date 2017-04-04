Las Vegas News for Tuesday, April 4th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. After 21 years, a popular Trader Joe’s location will be moving this summer. The Trader Joe’s located on South Decatur Boulevard near O’Bannon Drive will relocate about 10 miles north. The new location is on Centennial Center Boulevard and is expected to open around May or June. Trader Joe’s is also expecting to hire about 30 percent more local employees.

2. North Las Vegas police are still seeking information in the shooting that claimed the life of a newborn baby. Marcus Thomas Jr. was killed Saturday night when at least one shooter sprayed his parents’ parked car with bullets. The baby was born on March 6, and police believe the incident was not a random act.

3. Two people were hospitalized overnight after a rollover crash near downtown Las Vegas. A driver took off during a traffic stop and hit a cement wall. The car flipped over, leaving the two people trapped inside. The driver left the scene on foot. Las Vegas Fire Department crews freed them, and police are searching for the driver.

