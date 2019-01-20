Las Vegas nightclub patrons rescued from elevator

The Clark County Fire Department rescued about 20 people who were stuck in an elevator for several hours early Sundaymorning at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip, the department announced.

The rooftop pool inside Drais Nightclub at the Cromwell. (Courtesy/Drais Nightclub)

Firefighters received reports just before 4 a.m. that a group of people were stuck in an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd, South, Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session wrote in a statement.

The Clark County Heavy Rescue team and the Las Vegas fire department rescued about 20 occupants from the elevator, all of whom declined medical treatment, Session wrote.

Crews left the scene at 7:49 a.m., he said.

