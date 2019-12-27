Las Vegas nonprofit still taking donations for motel fire victims

The local charity is accepting donations through Friday of new socks, underwear, pants, tops and pajamas for men, women and children older than eight after nearly 50 people were displaced by Saturday’s fire.

Blanca Daner, right, arrives at the Alpine Motel Apartments Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, to place flowers and candles after six people died in a fire at the building Saturday. Daner, who lived at the apartment building for a year, was friends with Kerry Baclaan, age 46, who died in the fire. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Flowers and candles at the Alpine Motel Apartments Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, after six people died in a fire at the building Saturday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Friday is the last day to donate to the Downtown Vegas Alliance to help victims of Saturday’s deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire.

The nonprofit is accepting new socks, underwear, pants, tops and pajamas for men, women and children older than 8. Nearly 50 people were displaced by the fire.

The donations can be dropped off the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.

“We no longer need toys and toiletries. Thank you to the Las Vegas community for providing so many of those items,” the Alliance said in a statement Thursday.

The organization also has an online fundraiser for the victims and will convert the money raised to gift cards on Monday.

