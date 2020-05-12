Las Vegas nonprofit thrift store reopens

Dinosaurs & Roses on Charleston Boulevard not only helps families, but other nonprofits and health providers.

Dinosaurs & Roses customer Barbara Tillard, 85, tries on boots with store assistant Jennifer Andrews, 47, on the first day of reopening for the non-profit Las Vegas thrift store Monday, May 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dinosaurs & Roses Executive Director Michele Morgan, 60, loads donated items as customer Juju Luna, 54, walks out with her finds on the first day of reopening for the non-profit Las Vegas thrift store Monday, May 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dinosaurs & Roses Executive Director Michele Morgan, 60, loads donated items on the first day of reopening for the non-profit Las Vegas thrift store Monday, May 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dinosaurs & Roses Executive Director Michele Morgan, 60, loads donated items on the first day of reopening for the non-profit Las Vegas thrift store Monday, May 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dinosaurs & Roses customer Lucy Leija, 48, loads a mirror on the first day of reopening for the non-profit Las Vegas thrift store Monday, May 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dinosaurs & Roses Executive Director Michele Morgan, 60, loads donated items on the first day of reopening for the non-profit Las Vegas thrift store Monday, May 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Thrift store reopens to help community

Dinosaurs & Roses has reopened its doors to serve people in need.

Proceeds from all sales at the nonprofit thrift store go to HELP of Southern Nevada, East Valley Family Services, the Rape Crisis Center, Boys Town and other charitable organizations.

The store is located at 5220 W. Charleston Blvd. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during Phase One.

The nonprofit dedicated to community outreach also assists low-income families — referred by local agencies and health providers — with clothing, shoes and toiletries. The store also offers a designated area for people to drop off donations.

Other families in need of assistance can email a letter to info@dinosaursandroses.org.

“We will always do our best to help,” Executive Director Michele Morgan says.

For more information, call 702-277-3752.

Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.